Video from Adrian Jasper

A house in Cornwall has been severely damaged after it caught fire.

Crews from Wadebridge were called to the property in Rock on Monday 31 May.

The roof was completely destroyed and the first floor was also badly damaged, but the fire service has confirmed no-one was injured.

Investigators will now try to establish what started the blaze.

The roof of the building was destroyed Credit: Wadebridge Community Fire Station

In a statement, Cornwall Fire and Rescue said: "Crews from Wadebridge and Bodmin along with a flexi-duty officer responded to a property fire in Rock.

"Due to the number of calls a third pump was also mobilised from Delabole.

"On arrival the crews found one property to be well alight and the incident commander requested an additional appliance and operational support vehicle to be mobilised.

"These came from Bodmin and St Austell respectively."

