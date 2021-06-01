'It's just all about family': Delayed Eid celebrations take place in Bristol

Delayed celebrations have taken place in Bristol to mark the Muslim festival of Eid al-Fitr.

People gathered in Netham Park, Barton Hill, on Tuesday 1 June to celebrate the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, more commonly known as Eid.

The gathering was due to take place in May, when Ramadan officially ended, but weeks of bad weather meant organisers had to postpone it.

Eid al-Fitr translates as "the festival of breaking the fast".

After a month of abstaining from food and drink during daylight hours, it is traditionally an opportunity for Muslims to get together in large groups and celebrate Allah’s provision of strength and endurance.

People who take part believe it will bring them closer to God.

As well as bad weather in recent weeks, 2021 celebrations were also affected by coronavirus restrictions, while last year's events were called off.

"Eid is very, very important. It's a time where families, neighbours and the community come together," said event organiser Hibo Mahamoud.

"Unfortunately last year there were two Eids cancelled and people had to stay in with their close family.

"We have been organising this Eid celebration for a very long time, and we are so happy that we are able to come together today. You can feel the warmth and celebration here."

People gathered in Netham Park to play games and see close friends and family.

"We've been locked down for so long, it's just so nice to be in the open air, and be together. We have missed that," said one attendee.

"It's just all about family. That's the thing about Eid."

