A house in Padstow which is narrower than a London bus has gone on sale - for almost £430,000.

The two-bedroom property in Duke Street is a stone's throw away from Padstow's iconic harbour.

But the widest part of the house - the master bedroom - is just 8ft 2ins - an inch and a quarter narrower than a New Routemaster bus in London.

The Rightmove listing says: "This iconic cottage offers modern conveniences without taking the charm and period features away.

"These include beamed ceilings and deep window sills, eco heating and a sunny courtyard.

The master bedroom is the widest part of the house. Credit: BPM Media/Cornwall Live

"Outside a useful wash house and storage shed, within a sunny social space shared with other cottages, but each with a spacious area.

"This property has featured in TV series as well as being part of the Padstow guides' walk.

"Currently a successful holiday let with Cornish Horizons, with repeat bookings and great feedback."

The other bedroom in the property can fit two beds. Credit: BPM Media/Cornwall Live

The living room. Credit: BPM Media/Cornwall Live

The property has done well for such a small space to include a kitchen with a full-sized fridge, cooker and dining table big enough for four people.

The bathroom is also quite spacious, and there is room for two beds in the second bedroom, just about.

It is being advertised on Rightmove for £429,995.

