A Spanish deli in Bristol has been named as one of the best food shops in the world.

El Colmado on Gloucester Road was listed in the Financial Times’ top 50 stores from across the world.

The shop's owner David Pavon said he initially could not believe that his store had been featured on the list.

He said: "I was contacted by the Financial Times a few weeks ago and they asked me to send some pictures of the shop over, but I had no idea what they were writing.

"Then the other day my friend told me I'd been named as one of the best food shops on the planet by the newspaper.

"I thought he was joking at first, so when I discovered he was telling the truth I was really shocked.

El Colmado opened in Gloucester Road in 2013 Credit: BPM Media/Bristol Live

"It has been a tough year having to trade through the coronavirus pandemic, so to get this kind of recognition is incredible and an absolute honour."

The 41-year-old opened the store in 2013 which serves a wide variety of products from across the world.

The shop is stocked with cheeses, wines, cured meats, paella rice, seafood, and fresh fruit and vegetables.

David moved to Bristol from Barcelona but takes the time to research suppliers and producers whenever he returns to Spain.

He said he only sells products which "excite me as they hit my taste buds" and plans to celebrate the accolade by visiting the restaurant Wilsons with some close friends.

David Pavon moved from Barcelona to Bristol and seeks out fresh suppliers and produce for his shop when he travels back to Spain Credit: BPM Media/Bristol Live

He said: "I really need to find out who it was from the newspaper that visited the shop and included me in the article so I can personally thank them.

"This has made all the hard work over the past seven years worth it and I'm super chuffed."

The Financial Times described the shop as a "joyful" deli "bursting with brilliant produce".

It added: "Here you will find everything you would want to create the most delicious Spanish feast.

"Croquettes that you can take home and fry to a crisp sit alongside plates of cured meats, Manchego, broad beans, chorizo, padrón peppers and salted almonds.

"And for breakfast there is the churro mix and chocolate milk."

