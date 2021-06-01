A murder investigation has been launched after a man died in a house fire in Torquay which police believe was started deliberately.

Dean Corbett, 37, died at the property in Ellacombe Road when the incident happened on Saturday 22 May.

A man in his 50s, from Torquay, was arrested on suspicion of murder and has been released on bail.

Two men in their 30s, a man in his 20s and a woman in her 40s, also from Torquay, have also been arrested in connection with the enquiry and released on bail.

Police are still carrying out forensic enquiries and anyone with any information is asked to get in contact.

