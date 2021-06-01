Heavy showers move across the sea at Exmouth Credit: Andy McGarty

Thrift flowering at Porthcothan, Cornwall Credit: Chris Barnard

Mammatus forming at the base of a huge shower cloud in Stroud Credit: Mark Hughes

A heavy shower out to sea from Budleigh Salterton Credit: Emma Smith

Dodging the showers while flying over the River Severn Credit: Amy Whitewick

A funnel cloud forms from a heavy shower in the skies above Highbridge, Somerset Credit: Emma Huddy

Sunrise goals on the way to work from Bristol Temple Meads Credit: Chris Peacey

Lots of sea foam at West Bay, following stormy weather towards the end of May Credit: Rachel Jenner

The sun shone a bit more towards the end of the month; Bristol docks showing off the colour Credit: Colin Tucker

Plenty of sun over the viaduct at St Germans Credit: Paula Palmer

A gorgeous sunset over Clevedon Pier Credit: Will Snelling

The super flower moon rising in Paignton Credit: Robert Salem