Your May weather pictures for the West Country regionWest CountryWeatherWeather Gallery West Tuesday June 1, 2021, 6:08 PMRough seas at Praa Sands, Cornwall Credit: Denise GentHeavy showers move across the sea at Exmouth Credit: Andy McGartyThrift flowering at Porthcothan, Cornwall Credit: Chris BarnardMammatus forming at the base of a huge shower cloud in Stroud Credit: Mark HughesA heavy shower out to sea from Budleigh Salterton Credit: Emma SmithDodging the showers while flying over the River Severn Credit: Amy WhitewickA funnel cloud forms from a heavy shower in the skies above Highbridge, Somerset Credit: Emma HuddySunrise goals on the way to work from Bristol Temple Meads Credit: Chris PeaceyLots of sea foam at West Bay, following stormy weather towards the end of May Credit: Rachel JennerThe sun shone a bit more towards the end of the month; Bristol docks showing off the colour Credit: Colin TuckerPlenty of sun over the viaduct at St Germans Credit: Paula PalmerA gorgeous sunset over Clevedon Pier Credit: Will SnellingThe super flower moon rising in Paignton Credit: Robert SalemHuge lenticular cloud forming over the sea at Dawlish Credit: Paula Jones