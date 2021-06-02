A man arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the death of a woman in Cornwall has been released on bail.

Devon and Cornwall Police have released the 24-year-old man on bail until Saturday 26 June after consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service.

Magistrates allowed police to have more time to question the man.

The murder investigation began after police were called to an address in Meneage Road, Helston, and found a 62-year-old woman with neck injuries. She was declared dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing and police say residents should expect to see continuing police activity within Helston in the coming week as forensic examinations continue at the address in Greenbank.

Armed police were called to the scene last week. Credit: ITV News

Police are appealing for anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity, or anything out of the ordinary, in the Greenbank, Bullock Lane and Meneage Street areas of Helston between the evening of Monday 24 May and the morning of Tuesday 25 May to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via email 101@dc.police.uk or by calling 101 and quote crime reference CR/042638/21.

Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or via the charity’s website at www.crimestoppers-org.uk

