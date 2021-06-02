Gloucester Rugby have called off their match against Bath after an outbreak of Covid-19 amongst the team and staff.

The match would have been their last home game of the season.

Bath will now be awarded the victory, significantly boosting their chances of a top-eight finish.

Gloucester says symptoms were first reported on the morning of Sunday 30 May and all team training was stopped.

The players and staff all self isolated until they could take PCR tests and a number of positive Covid cases were detected.

The club says it will not be naming the players who tested positive.

More than 3,000 fans were able to attend Gloucester's game against London Irish on Friday 28 May but the cancellation means the team will now not have the chance to play before a crowd again before the end of the season.

The match at Kingsholm is the first Premiership fixture to be called off because of a coronavirus outbreak since mid-February.

Fans watch Gloucester Rugby play London Irish at Kingsholm Credit: PA

Gloucester Rugby's full statement

"Premiership Rugby have confirmed that Gloucester Rugby’s Gallagher Premiership Rugby match against Bath Rugby Rugby this weekend has been called off.

"Following a report of Covid-19 symptoms on Sunday morning, Gloucester Rugby took the decision to stop all team training after an outbreak of Covid-19 was identified within the group. From this point, all of our playing department were directed to self-isolate until further testing could be arranged.

"In consultation with Public Health England, a round of drive-through PCR testing was conducted which returned a number of positive Covid-19 tests, including members of our playing group and staff. The club is working closely with Public Health England and Premiership Rugby and continue to act upon the advice offered.

"As a precautionary measure, and in the interests of the wellbeing of our staff, the Club has also taken the decision to close Kingsholm Stadium.

"Taking into account the health of our players, staff and fans, Public Health England & Premiership Rugby have confirmed that it would not be safe to proceed with our game on the weekend. Under the Premiership Rugby regulations, the match between Gloucester Rugby and Bath Rugby will therefore be cancelled and a Premiership Rugby panel will be convened to determine the allocation of points.

"Health, wellbeing and safety are paramount, and all players and staff are being monitored by the Gloucester Rugby medical staff, in addition to their families being offered support where necessary.

"In the interests of privacy, Gloucester Rugby will not be disclosing the names of those affected.

"We are wishing all of our players and staff affected by this outbreak a speedy recovery."

