Environmental campaign group Extinction Rebellion (XR) has apologised in advance to the people of Falmouth for any disruption caused by its G7 protests.

The town is hosting the International Media Centre at the National Maritime Museum during the G7 Summit 2021, which runs from 1 -13 June 2021.

In an open letter to residents it said: "We know that the G7 Summit will cause disruption and it is likely that our presence will add to this. We have done our best to plan our actions to be peaceful, creative, artistic and Covid safe.

“We have also planned to minimise disruption, but believe that some is inevitable. We sincerely apologise in advance for any additional disruption that we cause.”

The world's media will descend on the National Maritime Museum Cornwall during the G7 summit

In the letter the group said it wanted to get the attention of world leaders.

It says: “We have all read the articles, we have all seen David Attenborough. We know that unless we take urgent, drastic action we face catastrophe beyond our worst nightmares. The world's press will be based in Falmouth and we need them to pay attention to our message.

“The stakes could be no higher. In Cornwall, how long before we see a storm powerful enough to rip the roofs from our houses?"

Extinction Rebellion protest in Falmouth in August 2020.

The Falmouth protest will take place on day two of the summit, Saturday 12 June, and has been called "G is for Greenwash".

The title is referring to the way it claims organisations and Governments pay lip service to climate change but do not take action.

XR is known for its sometimes striking protests - such as its Red Rebels demonstration in the sea off St Ives in 2019 - and organisers say the Falmouth protest will involve a 'creative' march through the town alongside theatrical and musical performances.

Nat Squire, 24, an osteopath and XR member from Falmouth said: "Our government claims to be a climate leader while every decision they make takes us closer to climate and ecological collapse. This is worse than greenwash, it’s a massive fraud and people my age will end up paying the price."

Expect colourful protests during G7 - such as this Falmouth one highlighting the plight of indigenous people in Brazil. Credit: Robin Markland

Extinction Rebellion plans to hold its main G7 protests on Friday 11 June in St Ives, Saturday 12 June in Falmouth and then back in St Ives on Sunday 13 June.

XR will also be holding demonstrations across the UK.

1-10 June - Blooming Greenwash - cyclists travelling 300 miles along the South Coast from Shoreham to the G7 summit

5-10 June - Protect the Earth march from Plymouth to Carbis Bay

7-10 June - Make the Wave protest: nationwide action with local groups forming a wave around the coastline that “will surge into an unstoppable force for change”.

10 June, 10pm - Light the Beacon - lighting the Jubilee Beacons on hills across the UK to urge world leaders to take action.

