There have been reports of an explosion at the scene of a large fire in the Forest of Dean.

Fire crews have been tackling a large blaze overnight at the former Richard Read depot on Longhope Business Park. Crews were called at around 9pm on Tuesday 1 June.

Residents nearby reported hearing a large explosion around the time but there are no reports of injuries.

Six crews were involved fighting the fire. It was brought under control in the early hours of Wednesday 2 June, with crews leaving the scene at around 6am.

Locals were advised to keep windows and doors closed, while the A4136 between Huntley and Mitcheldean was closed. Police have confirmed the road has now reopened.

