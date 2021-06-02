A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after police found the body of a woman in Truro.

Police were called to a property in Mount Hawke at around 10.30pm on Tuesday 1 June following concerns for the welfare of a woman.

Officers found the body of a woman at the property in Charlotte Close. No-one else was at the home.

The 42-year-old man was arrested on the morning of Wednesday 2 June and remains in police custody.

Officers are at the address and carrying out further enquiries in the area.

Our investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding the woman’s death are continuing. Detective Inspector Stephanie Blundell

Detective Inspector Stephanie Blundell, from the force’s Major Crime Investigation Team, said: “While a man has been arrested, officers are continuing to carry out house-to-house enquiries in Charlotte Close and I would ask that anyone with information regarding the incident contacts police.

“I am particularly keen to speak to people who saw anyone visiting or leaving the address either on Bank Holiday Monday or yesterday (Tuesday 1 June).

“Any information you have – no matter how insignificant you think it may be – could help our investigation.”

Information can be passed on to police by emailing 101@dc.police.uk and quoting crime reference CR/44730/21. Alternatively call 101.

