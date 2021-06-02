Motorcyclist dies at scene of crash in Weston-super-Mare

A man has died after a crash between a motorbike and a car in Weston-super-Mare.

Emergency services were called to the crash on Hildesheim Bridge on the evening of Tuesday 1 June.

A 50-year-old man, who was riding the motorbike at the time of the incident, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Avon and Somerset Police are now appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the crash, which happened at around 6.25pm.

In a statement, the force said: "We’re appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage following a two-vehicle collision in Weston-super-Mare in which a person sadly died.

"Emergency crews were called to the location but the motorcyclist, a man in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

"His family have been informed and are being supported by specially-trained officers.

"If you saw this collision, or have any information which could help our investigation, please contact the Roads Policing Unit by calling 101 and giving the call handler the reference number 5221121013."

