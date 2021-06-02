Man arrested after 'anthrax hoax' at Royal Mail centre in Plymouth

A 35-year-old man has been arrested after a 'suspicious package' forced police to seal off a Royal Mail delivery office in Plymouth.

The man, who is from the area, remains in police custody after the hoax saw emergency services called to the scene at around 7am on Wednesday 2 June.

Emergency services confirmed it was feared the package had exposed staff at the centre to anthrax.

Police have since confirmed no hazardous substances were found at the site and the cordon has been lifted.

In an earlier statement, Devon and Cornwall Police confirmed a package had been found and said they did not believe there was any risk to the wider community.

The force said: "The building has been evacuated as a precaution for the public’s safety while specialist teams carry out enquiries.

"There is not believed to be any wider risk to the local community and specialist teams from the ambulance, fire and police service are at the scene to ensure people’s safety."

Police confirmed that a suspicious package had been found. Credit: BPM Media

The emergency services were called shortly after 7am. Credit: BPM Media/Devon Live

South Western Ambulance Service Trust confirmed a number of members of staff at the centre were monitored because of potential exposure to anthrax but none displayed symptoms or needed hospital treatment.

A Royal Mail spokesperson said: “An incident has occurred at the Plymstock Mail Centre and an investigation is ongoing."

