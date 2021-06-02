World's biggest and deepest pool set to be built in Cornwall

The world's biggest and deepest pool looks set to be built in Cornwall and be used to train the astronauts of the future.

A £150million facility - called Blue Abyss - will see the creation of a tech pool the size of 17 Olympic swimming pools.

The facility, which will be used in space exploration training, has been supported by British astronaut Major Tim Peake.

If planning permission is granted, it will be built next to Cornwall Airport Newquay, at the Aerohub Enterprise Zone. It is expected to create up to 160 jobs and generate £8million annually for the local economy.

The Blue Abyss could provide £8 million to the local economy annually. Credit: Blue Abyss

Blue Abyss hopes to become the world’s leading extreme environment research, test and training centre serving the offshore energy, marine, defence and space sectors.

The centrepiece is an aquatic centre featuring a 50m by 40m stepped pool with a 50m deep shaft.

The pool holds over 42,000 cubic metres of water – the equivalent of 168 million cups of tea – making it the largest and deepest indoor pool in the world.

MP for St Austell and Newquay Steve Double has welcomed the project and said: "Creating world-class research and innovation infrastructure is a priority for the Government.

"Blue Abyss is a perfect example of the sort of facilities for which the UK should be renowned and I’m delighted the project has chosen Newquay as its home.

"It will foster many of Cornwall’s emerging industries, creating skilled, well-paid jobs and collaboration across industry, research and education."

The centre has been praised by the MP from the area. Credit: Blue Abyss

The Blue Abyss is currently in negotiations with Cornwall Council to acquire four adjacent plots on the Aerohub Business Park, next to Cornwall Airport Newquay

The 10-acre site would house the pool, astronaut training centre, human performance centre, hypobaric and hyperbaric chambers, microgravity suite, training centre with six classrooms, workshops, onsite catering and accommodation facilities.

It would take approximately 18 months to build but could be open as soon as 2023 if planning permission is approved.

Major Tim Peake has backed the plans for the new site in Cornwall. Credit: PA Images.

Major Tim Peake said: "I am proud to be part of the Blue Abyss team and I am delighted to see the project take such an important step forward with today’s announcement.

"Cornwall is the perfect home for Blue Abyss, a region with great potential for its space, aerospace and renewable energy ambitions."

