Wildlife officers had to be called in after a badger dug its way into a secure army base in Wiltshire.

Wiltshire Wildlife Hospital was called by the Ministry of Defence (MoD) when the adult badger managed to dig its way in to a high-security ammunition compound.

The badger then lost where he had entered the area and was trapped in the secure facility.

The MoD said it called the hospital to help remove the badger humanely and without any injury.

In a post on Facebook the wildlife hospital said: "An adult Badger managed to dig in to a high-security ammunition compound and couldn't remember the place he penetrated to enter the sensitive area, so he couldn't find his way out."

We received an anxious call from the army which would have caused a few red faces! Wiltshire Wildlife Hospital

"In his memory lapse, he managed to dig several areas penetrating and testing the rest of the secure fencing.

"Apparently he wasn't very pleased to meet the security dogs going about their duty and they were just as confused and shocked to encounter such a grumpy individual."

The location of the base in Wiltshire has been withheld for security reasons.

