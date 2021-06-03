Bristol riot: More pictures released after violent 'Kill the Bill' protest

Police have released 15 more pictures of people they are trying to identify as part of their investigation in to riots in Bristol.

Avon and Somerset Police have released images of nine more people they want to trace as well as six new images of people who already featured in its online gallery.

Violence broke out in the city on Sunday 21 March following a 'Kill the Bill' protest.

The protest was in opposition to a Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill, which would give police increased power to stop protests.

More than 20 police officers were injured in the violence which also saw police vehicles set on fire, fireworks thrown, the windows of Bridewell Police Station smashed and graffiti was sprayed on the building.

Avon and Somerset Police say the subsequent investigation is one of the largest in the force's history and are appealing for the public’s help to identify a number of people.

Police officers were injured as a result of the riots and vans were torched.

There has been a number of arrests following the disorder in March and now police have released 15 further images of people they want to identify.

Avon and Somerset Police have also appealed for anyone who may have footage of the riots to get in contact with them as their investigations continue.

On their website, police said: "We are appealing for the public’s help to identify a number of people we would like to speak to as part of our investigation into the disorder which took place in Bristol on Sunday 21 March.

"Anyone who has information which can help us identify any of the people in the images is asked to call 101 and provide the call handler with the letter associated with the person/people."

See all the newly released images

Top L-R: Person V, Person EP, Person U. From middle L-R: Person ES, Person ED, Person BP. From bottom L-R: Person CT, Person CN, Person AQ. Credit: Avon and Somerset Police.

Pictured from top left to right: Person K, Person BB, Person BV. From bottom left to right: Person W, Person EY, Person CV. Credit: Avon and Somerset Police.

A full gallery of individuals police want to identify can be found on their website.

The latest appeal comes after six more arrests were made in connection with the riot last week.

