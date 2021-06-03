A Cornwall-based touring theatre group has announced it is "winding down" after more than 40 years.

Kneehigh Theatre Company has said in a statement "recent changes in leadership had raised questions as to whether the company could sustain their vision going forward".

The group said while the past year had been "challenging" it had not been the main factor behind the decision for it to stop performing.

The company's shows have been performed around the globe and watched by hundreds of thousands of people during the company's four decades in operation.

It comes just weeks after the company started their Random Acts of Art campaign to celebrate their 40th anniversary.

In the statement from the company, Chair of the Board Hedda Archbold said: “The board wants to acknowledge that this is a difficult time for the Kneehigh team.

"We want to thank them for the excellent work they have done and pay tribute to their passion and commitment to Kneehigh.

"Despite the challenges of the past year, it has been an incredible journey filled with joy and delight.”

