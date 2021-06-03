Torbay has today said goodbye to the cruise ship Oosterdam after it has left to return to its home port in the Netherlands.

Cruise ships off the coast of South Devon have become a tourist attraction in their own right after they dropped anchor in the area because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The ship has bid an emotional farewell with a goodbye message illuminating the dark night on Wednesday evening, saying "Torbay We Love U".

Speaking to Heart Radio, the captain of the ship Daniel Bolton said that he would have a "lump in his throat" as he blows the horns and leaves the area.

The cruise ships have become something of a tourist attraction during lockdown. Credit: PA images

The captain said that the warm welcome they received from the public in the area had helped him and his crew as they had to remain on the ships in their Covid bubbles.

"They say captains don't cry because in this transient lifestyle we come and we go all the time - but I would be lying if I didn't say there will be a lump in my throat as we sailaway today," he said.

"Thank you to the local community. We look forward to coming back by ship."

I am going to come back with my own family to meet all these people who have been so kind to us. Captain Daniel Bolton

The ships have been a big part of the annual celebrations that have been enjoyed by people in the region, with their horns being blown on New Year's Eve and also on Remembrance Day.

"It's been a real morale boost at a time when we are carrying out our duties from this health bubble that we are in," Captain Bolton continued.

Louise Lewis was one of the first people who reached out to the ship in Torbay and set up a group just before Christmas to send hampers out to the crew who were stranded onboard.

Capt Bolton said: "The outpouring of love at Christmas time when everybody sent hampersout to the ships all contributed to that morale boost."Vessels have been passing by and we have been waving to them and blowing our horns - reaching out to people in whatever ways that we could."Of course the light displays on the side of the ships have been our way of reaching out as well - it has been a very special time."The Oosterdam is due to call in Southampton on Friday and then head off to her home port in the Netherlands.

