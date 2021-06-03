G7 Summit Cornwall: Latest on local restrictions ahead of next week's conference

Devon and Cornwall Police and Falmouth Town council have released further details of the restrictions which will be in place during the G7 summit.

A number of businesses will close while others will remain open but only to serve those working at the conference.

Residents of Events Square, Discovery Quay and Campeltown Way will also be asked to produce ID before being allowed into what will become restricted areas.

People are being encouraged to use public transport where possible and to allow for extra time on their journeys in case of delays.

Map of closures and restrictions. Credit: ITV News

It comes as the National Maritime Museum in Falmouth will be used as a media centre, hosting the world’s media during the Summit.

Its closure and the closure of nearby car parks is set to cause 'unavoidable disruption around the area according to officials.

The National Maritime Museum will host the world's media during the summit. Credit: ITV News

Temporary Chief Inspector Joe Mathews said: “We are working hard with our partners to minimise the impact of the Summit on the local community and we will continue to provide updates about the event in order that people can plan accordingly.

"If you have a specific question or concern please contact us at G7engagement@dc.police.uk

"We are grateful for the continued support and understanding given by residents and businesses in the area.”

Further security arrangements are still being finalised, but details will be shared as soon as possible according to the force.

A dedicated G7 Summit website has been created to provide up-to-date to help people stay informed.

The full list of planned measures include:

Businesses within Events Square/Discovery Quay will be closed to the public from 8 am on Monday 1 June to 11 pm on Thursday 17 June.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office is working directly with businesses in the area in relation to the closures. If you own a business in Events Square/Discover Quay and haven’t been contacted by the FCDO, email: G7engagement@dc.police.uk.

Some businesses will remain open to provide food and drink for the delegates within the media centre.

Tesco Express will remain open to the public.

Square Hairdressers will remain open for pre-booked appointments only.

Residents within Events Square/Discovery Quay and Campeltown Way will be required to produce ID to gain access to the restricted area.

Ponsharden park and ride/float will remain open until Thursday 10 June. It will be closed to the public from Friday 11 to Monday 14 June.

The Dell car park at Falmouth Town train station will remain open to the public.

The Quarry car park and Gyllyngvase Beach car park will be open to the public.

The car park on Church Street can be accessed prior to 11 am daily up to and including Wednesday 9 June. It will be closed from Thursday 10 to Sunday 13 June.

Falmouth Town train station will be closed from Thursday 10 to Monday 14 June. People can travel to and from Falmouth Docks station – tickets will be valid.

Harbour access will not be affected.

