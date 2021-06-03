Police search for Somerset boy who has been missing for a week

Police have issued an appeal to find a 13-year-old boy who has been missing for a week.

Coden, from Taunton in Somerset, was wearing grey jogging bottoms and a black coat when he was last seen on Thursday 27 May.

Avon and Somerset Police believe he may have travelled from Taunton to Bridgwater to stay with friends.

A spokesperson for the force said: "We need help to find a 13-year-old boy who has been missing from his Taunton home for a week.

"Coden is vulnerable due to his age and may be staying with friends. He may travel from Taunton to Bridgwater."

Coden is white, 5ft 6in (1.67m) tall and slim with blond hair.

Anyone who knows where he is should call 999 and quote reference 5221117320.

People with any other information about his whereabouts should call 101, giving the same reference.

Read more: