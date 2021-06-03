A Somerset music festival which was expected to be one of the biggest mass events in the region since the start coronavirus pandemic has been delayed.

Nass Festival was due to be held in July but will now take place on 23-26 September 2021.

Organisers of the Shepton Mallet festival said despite "really positive results" from April and May's trial events in Liverpool, they still do not know what guidelines could be in place in July.

A spokesperson said: "Like so many in our incredible industry, we’ve been waiting for further clarity from the UK Government regarding festivals.

"Despite the really positive results from last month’s trial events in Liverpool, we still don’t know if we’ll be able to run in July and what guidelines could be in place.

We’ve held on as long as we can but running a show like NASS is hugely complicated. With only a few weeks to go, and no guidelines from the UK Government, we’ve simply ran out of time to deliver the show in July. NASS spokesperson

All coronavirus restrictions could be scrapped on 21 June and Boris Johnson said there is still “nothing in the data" that suggests this can't happen.

But he has warned the science is "still ambiguous" and, with infection rates starting to rise again, "we just need to give it a little bit longer."

Tickets for the event will be automatically transferred to the dates in September, however ticketholders can also request a refund or ask to move their tickets to 2022.

The four-day festival prides itself as being the UK's biggest celebration of music, street art, skating and BMX.

The Streets were originally confirmed as one of the headline slots, along with singer Ella Eyre. Organisers have since confirmed they have contacted all acts with the new dates and will be releasing the official line-up soon.

It will now take place at the Bath and West Showground from 23 September.

