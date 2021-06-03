A tall ship has docked in Bristol as part of a project by local plastic pollution campaigners.

City To Sea has teamed up with environmental research organisation 'Darwin 200' to study the extent of plastic waste in UK waters. 'The Pelican of London' is stopping over in Albion Docks as part of a 13-week trip around the British Isles.

The project is the first of its kind and will aim to understand the distributions, mass gatherings, and sources of plastic around UK coastal and marine protected areas.

The voyage will take in some of the UK's major ports and most remote and uninhabited islands including Lundy and The Scilly's.

One of the main aims is to share the findings of the research to highlight the issue of single-use plastic and the impact it is having on ecosystems and marine life.

The progress made on the journey will be documented via City to Sea's Twitter and Instagram so people across the country can keep up to date.

Another target of the voyage is to help those onboard gain an understanding of the potential impact of single-use plastic PPE. Credit: ITV News

Jo Morley, City to Sea's Head of Marketing & Campaigns said: "As we start to emerge from the pandemic, we believe it’s more important than ever to get the issue of plastic pollution back on the agenda and connect people to our precious oceans.

"This first-of-its-kind study will provide invaluable data as well as compelling evidence to inspire people, businesses, and governments to get ship-shape when it comes to tackling plastic pollution.

"Our oceans locally and globally play a crucial role in our fight against climate change, and they need our help now, more than ever before."

Meanwhile, Project Leader, Stewart McPherson added: "Countless species and even entire ecosystems can be brought back from the brink of extinction.

"Darwin200 will empower tomorrow’s conservation leaders and impassion the global public to change the world and build a brighter future.

We are very close to a tipping point of irreversible loss across the natural world. But we are not there yet. There is still time for change. Conservation is not about what we have lost but what we still have. Stewart McPherson , Project Leader

The boat will be moored in Bristol until around 2.15pm on Friday 4 June when it will leave to continue its journey.

