Emergency services were called to a crash in Cornwall where a tractor had fallen on top of a car.

Devon and Cornwall Police have confirmed nobody was seriously injured in the incident that took place on Sandy Lane, in Redruth, on Wednesday 2 June.

Pictures from the scene showed a tractor on its side on top of a grey car. Traffic was also completely blocked by the crash. A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said that, despite the grey car being badly damaged during the incident, no-one was seriously injured.

Police also confirmed nobody was arrested.

They said: “Police were called to Sandy Lane, Redruth at 7.04pm on 2 June, following a report of a road traffic collision involving two cars and a tractor. There were no reported serious injuries. There were no arrests.”

