Police are asking for people's help to identify a man who died on railway tracks in Gloucestershire.

The incident happened near Cam and Dursley on Wednesday 2 June.

Emergency services were called to the scene following reports of a casualty on the tracks in the late hours. The man sadly died at the scene.

Officers are working to establish the full circumstances behind the man’s death but, despite a number of extensive enquiries, they have been unable to identify him and inform his family.

The man is described as white, with short dark hair. He was wearing a charcoal grey hoodie, dark grey T-shirt, blue jeans and black Adidas trainers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 405040 quoting reference 706 of 02/06/21.

