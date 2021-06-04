Appeal to help identify man who died on rail tracks in Gloucestershire
Police are asking for people's help to identify a man who died on railway tracks in Gloucestershire.
The incident happened near Cam and Dursley on Wednesday 2 June.
Emergency services were called to the scene following reports of a casualty on the tracks in the late hours. The man sadly died at the scene.
Officers are working to establish the full circumstances behind the man’s death but, despite a number of extensive enquiries, they have been unable to identify him and inform his family.
The man is described as white, with short dark hair. He was wearing a charcoal grey hoodie, dark grey T-shirt, blue jeans and black Adidas trainers.
Anyone with information is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 405040 quoting reference 706 of 02/06/21.
