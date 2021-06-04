Cornwall: Emergency services warn bad parking is 'putting lives at risk'

More than 300 fines in just one day were given out to drivers in Cornwall who had parked inconsiderately. Some were "putting lives at risk" by blocking emergency vehicles.

The Bank Holiday weekend saw an influx of visitors to the county and there are concerns bad parking will become an even bigger issue in the coming months.

"Motorists that are not considering if an emergency vehicle can get past are putting lives at risk by blocking off roads," said Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service.

“If car parks are full, please be considerate when parking vehicles on the road. It’s vital that the roads are kept clear to allow access for emergency vehicles."

A total of 300 penalty charge notices were given out by the council's civil enforcement officers on Monday 31 May.

A spokesperson said: "As we have already seen over the Bank Holiday weekend, Cornwall is expected to be very busy this summer, putting pressures on our roads and car park.

"Inconsiderate parking causes frustration for residents and visitors and can have a major impact on how quickly our blue light services are able to reach those in need of help."

The upcoming G7 Summit, due to take place from 11-13 June, is adding to the concern with extra parking restrictions set to be in place.

"Drivers are urged to only park in designated areas, such as car parks. If car parks are full, you can only park on roads where there are no parking restrictions in place," a Cornwall Council spokesperson said.

"Where vehicles are in contravention of parking restrictions, the council will issue Penalty Charge Notices.

"Where there are no parking restrictions in place, drivers should park considerately and make sure they are not causing an obstruction to traffic, especially to larger vehicles such as buses, fire engines, and ambulances.

"During the G7 Summit there will be extra parking restrictions in place in some areas, which are being publicised locally and online, and it is vital that these are adhered to."

