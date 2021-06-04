'Dangerous sexual predator' enticed children into flat with pet animals

Police have praised the victims of a 'dangerous sexual predator' after their courage and testimony in court brought his conviction.

Gloucestershire Police said Terrence Simmons, 72 and of Westgate Street in Gloucester, was an 'horrific sexual offender'.

Simmons was appearing at Gloucester Crown Court facing 15 charges including rape, sexual assault and engaging in sexual activity with a child under the age of 13.

Other charges included taking and possessing indecent images of a child and possessing extreme pornographic images.

A jury returned guilty verdicts on all charges on Thursday 3 June and he was sentenced to 25 years in prison for his crimes.

The court heard Simmons would entice children into his flat with pet animals and tropical fish and befriend their parents in order to gain access to them.

Gloucestershire Police praised Simmons' victims who openly gave evidence in court.

Detective Constable Penny Starkey, who investigated the case, said she was in "awe" of their courage.

I am in awe of the way that they persisted in the pursuit of getting this sexual predator off the streets and behind bars. Detective Constable Penny Starkey

"I would like to thank the victims for their continuous support throughout this case, starting with their courage coming forward and talking about the most intimate things about themselves.

"I hope that after this process they find closure and calm in their lives and start the healing process.

"For them it is a case of starting this process all over again, after shutting their memories off for so long and having to open the wounds when they were made to give evidence in court by someone who has denied any wrong doing."

Survivors of abuse are encouraged to come forward via 101 or the Constabulary website www.gloucestershire.police.uk.

