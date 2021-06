A man is due to appear in court after being charged with the murder of a woman in Weston-super-Mare.

Steven Craig, 57 and of York, has been charged with murdering Jacqueline Kirk.

Jacqueline was 62 when she died in 2019 - 21 years after she was set on fire in Weston-super-Mare.

Craig was charged on Thursday 3 June and is due to appear at Bristol Magistrates' Court on Friday 4 June.