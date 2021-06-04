Woman who died in suspected murder in Mount Hawke named

A woman whose death is subject to an ongoing murder investigation in Cornwall has been named.

Michaela Hall, 49, was found at an address in Charlotte Close in Mount Hawke on Tuesday 1 June.

Devon and Cornwall Police had been called after there was a concern for her welfare.

A 42-year-old man was arrested in Truro the following morning on suspicion of murder. He remains in custody.

Police were called to an address in Charlotte Close on Tuesday. Credit: Google Maps.

Detective Inspector Stephanie Blundell of Devon and Cornwall Police said: “Our investigation is very much continuing and while one man has been arrested – and remains in custody – I would still like to speak to anyone who believes they have information about this incident.

“It’s not too late to contact police and any information you have could be invaluable to the investigation. I would particularly like to speak to any witnesses who saw or heard people visiting or leaving the address either on Bank Holiday Monday (31 May) or Tuesday 1 June.”

You can pass on information by emailing 101@dc.police.uk and quoting crime reference CR/44730/21. Alternatively call 101.

