G7 Summit Cornwall: Protesters dressed as Boris Johnson burn boat on beach

Protesters dressed as Boris Johnson pushed a burning boat into the sea in Cornwall ahead of next week’s G7 Summit.

Two people - one dressed as the Prime Minister, the other with a petrol can on his head - staged a demonstration on the shoreline of Marazion today (June 5).

The pair were spotted sitting on deck chairs as the sun rose before setting fire to a small boat and pushing it out into the water.

The sails were inscribed with the words ‘Your Children’s Future’.

The protesters set fire to a small boat. Credit: BPM Media / Cornwall Live

It comes ahead of the G7 Summit, which is due to take place next week in Carbis Bay and St Ives.

It will be the first meeting of world leaders - including Mr Johnson, US President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Angela Merkel - since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

The demonstrators were from Ocean Rebellion, who are calling on delegates to distance themselves from fossil fuels and make the sea a priority at talks.

The boat's sails were inscribed with the words 'Your Children's Future'. Credit: BPM Media / Cornwall Live

In a statement, the group said: "Countless young people have already decided not to have children because the future they will face is simply too hard.

"With extreme weather already afflicting many people, crop-yields are failing and food shortages are leading to conflict, forced migration and famine.

"Our disregard of the ocean has led to a catastrophic decline in fish stocks, with many crucial habitats totally destroyed.

"This is an emergency. Ocean Rebellion is appealing to the G7 to wake up, join the dots, and take immediate action.”

