A 42-year-old man is set to appear at Truro Crown Court on Monday (June 7) in connection with the death of a woman from Mount Hawke.

Lee Kendall, of Charlotte Close, Mount Hawke was charged with the murder of 49-year-old Michaela Hall.

Her body was found at an address in Charlotte Close, on Tuesday (June 1) following a report of concern for her welfare.

He made a brief appearance at Truro Magistrates' Court this morning (June 5) and was remanded into custody.

He will appear at Truro Crown Court on Monday.

Detective Inspector Stephanie Blundell, from the Devon and Cornwall Police Major Crime Investigation Team said: "Our investigation is very much continuing and while one man has been arrested – and remains in custody – I would still like to speak to anyone who believes they have information about this incident.

“It’s not too late to contact police and any information you have could be invaluable to the investigation.

"I would particularly like to speak to any witnesses who saw or heard people visiting or leaving the address either on Bank Holiday Monday (31 May) or Tuesday 1 June.”

