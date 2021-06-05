Plans for new indoor climbing centre in Exeter unveiled

Plans to open a new indoor climbing centre in Exeter have been unveiled after a previous bid fell through.

Last June, Grip UK Ltd’s plans to convert a vacant building on Sowton Industrial Estate into an indoor climbing centre were approved by Exeter City Council.

But discussions with the freeholder of the building did not proceed further and therefore alternative premises were considered.

And new plans to convert a vacant warehouse building and two-storey office accommodation in Marsh Green Road in the city into an indoor climbing centre have now been submitted to Exeter City Council.

The plan is to convert a two-storey vacant warehouse on Marsh Green road in Exeter. Credit: Google

The venture would be run by the Climbing Hangar, which already has a bouldering site in Plymouth.

Bouldering is different to traditional climbing, given it is a style of rock climbing without a rope or harness on small artificial walls with bouldering mats to prevent any injuries from falls.

A statement in the planning application said: “Following the success of, and demand for, The Climbing Hangar’s existing operations, the operator has identified an opportunity to open a new centre to cater for the catchment.

“The Climbing Hangar has been attempting to identify suitable premises within the area for some time and are committed to opening a facility in Exeter.

"A further review has identified that there continue to be no available or feasible premises within existing centres and therefore alternatives in out-of-centre locations have again had to be considered.

“Given the vacancy of this unit, this has led to discussions being held with the owner of the application property to bring forward this proposal to complement and provide an active use in this vacant building that will support the businesses and other uses in this commercial area and surrounding neighbourhoods, and meet the needs of the proposed use.

The proposed scheme will consist of a main climbing and bouldering wall, which will offer a range of climbing activities but also classes for local schools, scout groups and charities.

The site will employ 13 full-time members of staff and 7 part-time members of staff, which will be recruited from the local area where possible.

The site's proposed opening hours are from 6.30am to 10pm, Monday-Friday, and 9am to 8pm at weekends.

“The proposed use will provide an appropriate alternative use to the area and provide opportunities to improve health and wellbeing," the statement added.

Exeter City Council planners will determine the fate of the application at a later date.

Credit: Daniel Clark, Local Democracy Reporting Service

