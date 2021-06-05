Watch: Young street pianist wows Devizes shoppers

Watch William's performance

A video of a teenage street pianist from Devizes is proving an internet hit.

14-year-old William Foulstone, a pupil at Warminster School, played a selection of complex pieces from memory on a public piano in The Shambles today (5 June) as delighted shoppers looked on.

William has been learning the piano for about six years, and according to his father Stuart, 'he doesn't practice that much' - around three hours a week, with two half-hour lessons.

