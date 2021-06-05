Where and when you can watch the Red Arrows fly over the West Country

The Red Arrows will be flying over the West Country's skies this weekend in their first performance of 2021.

The world-famous RAF display team of eleven Hawk jets are taking part in the Midlands Air Festival, and are flying over much of southern England.

Here's where and when to see them today (Saturday 5 June):

4:20pm take off from RAF Fairford

4:22pm Swindon

4:23pm east of Malmesbury

4:28pm east of Upton Noble

4:31pm south west of Sturminster Newton

4:38pm land at Exeter Airport

The Red Arrows have been displaying since 1965. Credit: NurPhoto/NurPhoto/PA Images

The Reds will also be in action tomorrow (Sunday 6 June):

1:35pm take off from Exeter Airport

1:37 west of Cullompton

1:45pm south west of Norton St Philip

1:53pm west of Great Malvern

Times and routes can change due to the weather, but the outlook is dry and sunny.

