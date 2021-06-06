A woman has died after a car landed on another vehicle after crashing into a garden in Truro.

On Monday 7 June, Devon and Cornwall Police confirmed the woman, who was taken to hospital following the incident, died as a result of her injuries.

The vehicle left the A39 at Tregolls Road and ended up in the garden of a nearby property on the afternoon of Sunday 6 June.

The car crashed into the garden of a nearby property, according to reports. Credit: BPM Media

Police at the scene. Credit: BPM Media

Queues caused by the incident. Credit: BPM Media

Pictures showed the devastation caused by the crash and police at the scene.

Traffic reports suggested the A39 at Tregolls Road was “partially blocked, with heavy traffic” while emergency services dealt with the incident.

