New £10 million Gloucestershire university plans 'will create 100 jobs'

Hartpury University and Hartpury College say their plans for a new learning centre will create 100 jobs and support thousands of students.

Bosses at Hartpury have applied for £10 million of the government's 'levelling up' fund to build an innovation, careers and enterprise learning centre at the main campus near Gloucester, as well as a satellite facility at the Five Acres in Coleford.

Hartpury specialises in agriculture, animal, equine and sports education and has around 4000 students. But many young people in the surrounding area don't go to university - in nearby Cinderford, the rate is just 15%, one of the lowest in the country.

The university and college say its development plan will encourage ambition among local young people by increasing the numbers of skilled jobs and training opportunities available locally.

The learning centre would focus on environmental research and green tech, as well as sports coaching, mentoring and business advice to support the proposed Destination Five Acres Leisure Centre at Coleford.

