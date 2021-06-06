Overturned caravan causes major traffic delays on A38 in Devon

An overturned caravan caused major traffic delays on the A38 in Devon.

Long queues quickly formed after the vehicle overturned on the A-road near the A380 for Splatford Split.

Delays affected traffic heading towards Exeter, with motorists diverted via the Chudleigh turn-off.

In a tweet, Highways England said: “A38 northbound between Harcombe and Kennford, the road is currently blocked by an overturned caravan."

Recovery of the caravan was carried out as police and emergency services worked to clear the road.

Public transport company South West Falcon, who operate between Plymouth and Bristol, said their services were delayed as a result of the incident.

“Due to an RTC on the A38 Northbound at Splatford Split, our services from Plymouth will be delayed due to the traffic build up,” the company tweeted.

“We are sorry for the inconvenience caused.”

Traffic elsewhere:

Elsewhere in the region, emergency services attended a collision on the A30 in Bodmin which caused delays near the A38 for Launceston Road.

Traffic was held temporarily while emergency services attended the incident on the A30 near Bodmin. Credit: BPM Media

Busy delays have also been reported on the A381 in Kingsbridge due to a burst water main.

