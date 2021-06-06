Police break up 'anti-social' party in Forest of Dean

Police in the Forest of Dean have warned parents about their children's behaviour after they broke up a party near Lydney following reports of anti-social behaviour.

Photos from the aftermath show Community Support Officers from Gloucestershire Police removing litter left by the partygoers on The Dean Academy's playing fields.

Police have published the photos on social media to highlight their 'proactive policing' and to remind people to take their rubbish home.

Some of the litter collected by police. Credit: Forest Police

"Lydney NPT proactively dealt with a report of anti-social behaviour in Lydney," officers posted on Twitter.

"Party located, party stopped, parents updated."

Since May 17, it has been legal for up to 30 people to meet outdoors without social distancing.

