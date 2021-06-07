Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal crash between a cyclist and a car in Bideford.

The cyclist, in his 70s, died at the scene of the crash in Northam Road on the evening of Friday 4 June.

The driver of the car, a 22-year-old man from Barnstaple, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving whilst unfit through drugs or drink.

He has since been released while police continue to investigate.

In a statement Devon and Cornwall Police said: "The police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident, has any information or dashcam footage which may have captured either the vehicle or cyclist prior to the collision that could help the police with their enquiries.

"Please email 101@dc.police.uk or call 101, quoting crime reference CR/045678/21."

Read more: