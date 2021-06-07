Penzance Council wants ideas for future of Penlee House

Penzance Council wants ideas from the public about how to shape the future of Penlee House Gallery and Museum.

Earlier this year, Activist Group conducted an independent review of the attraction, which is owned and operated by the council.

An online survey has been created to gather the views, ideas and aspirations of visitors and local residents in Penzance, Newlyn, Mousehole, Paul, Heamoor, Gulval and Eastern Green.

The Director of Penlee House, Anna Renton said: "We want to understand what people expect and would like to see moving forwards.

"The survey will help Activist Group understand the public benefit of Penlee House in our local community. It will also help us to find innovative ways to engage new audiences, especially local people who either don't usually or have never visited us."

The survey will be open until 7 July.

