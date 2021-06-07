Watch Charlotte Gay's report

It has been a tough year for anyone in the creative industry but many musicians are feeling optimistic with live music in open air spaces on the horizon.

One of those performers is Molly Hocking, whose career ITV West Country has followed since she won The Voice in 2019.

Since then she has not has the easiest start to her professional career, with three lockdowns and restrictions preventing most gigs.

Molly has also parted ways with her record label but has spend the pandemic writing new material including her new single We Can Have the World Tonight.

It's been a massive learning curve with many breakdowns. Molly Hocking

"I am more than happy to start at the building blocks again because at the end of the day I love music and I want to do it for the rest of my life," Molly said.

She says she has tried not to let the pandemic get her down and has been keen to start collaborating once again.

She said: "Frustrating is an understatement but I think I have got used to living with the new restrictions and the rules. The moment we were allowed to social inside again I got straight into the recording studios just getting stuff done because its was so difficult trying to write and produce songs by myself without someone to bounce off of."

Watch Molly's full acoustic performance of Bang Bang.

ITV West Country caught up with Molly at the Nub Sounds recording studio near St Merryn, where the musicians have been streaming live musical performances through their YouTube channel The Nub Sessions.

Malcolm Joseph is a professional musician and was supposed to be touring with Grace Jones but has faced several postponements because of the lockdown restrictions.

He told ITV West Country he has had to be creative to find other ways to keep working within the industry that has been decimated by the pandemic.

"You had to find other angles within [the music industry], some people have gone completely out of the industry to do other things. I've tried to keep my paws in various elements of the industry like teaching, ding collaborations, writing that sort of things. You've got to keep positive," he said.

