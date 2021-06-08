Around one hundred people have gathered to protest against the pedestrianisation of Princess Victoria Street in Bristol, blocking traffic with a coffin.

Councillor Paula O'Rourke confirmed that a section of the street in Clifton Village would be closed to general traffic in an 18-month experimental traffic order.

Protestors placed a coffin that was labelled the 'Death of Democracy' in the road in reference to how the high street economy would suffer if the planned changes went ahead.

The trial is expected to start in July.

The protestors went on a short march around the village before returning to the street. Credit: Conor Gogarty

A number of residents and businesses owners are against the proposed changes, saying it will have a detrimental impact, but councillors had said that most residents were in favour of the potential pedestrianisation.

The group embarked on a short march around Clifton village before returning to Princess Victoria Street at around 11am on Tuesday.

