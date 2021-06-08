Four injured in Devon crash - police appeal

Four people were injured in a crash in Devon, sparking a police appeal for information.

Officers were called to a crash involving two vehicles at Iron Railings Cross, Heydown, Tavistock at around 4.15pm on Friday 4 June.

A woman was seriously injured and taken to Derriford Hospital.

Three other people were involved in the crash with one receiving serious injuries and two with minor injuries.

Specialist officers from Devon and Cornwall's Roads policing team attended the crash and began and an investigation began.

Police are asking for anyone with dashcam footage or information which could help with their enquiries to come forward.