Glastonbury and Bridgwater given millions to rebuild after pandemic

The Somerset towns of Glastonbury and Bridgwater will be given millions of pounds of government funding to rebuild after the pandemic.

Glastonbury will receive £23.6 million and Bridgwater will get £22.6 million.

What will the money go towards?

Boosting local economics

Creating new jobs

Improving skills through vocational training

Building new homes

Transforming public spaces

Delivering green transport links

Revamping cultural and tourist attractions.

Communities Secretary, MP Robert Jenrick, said: "The money will support locally-led projects to transport disused buildings and public spaces, deliver new green transport and create opportunities for people to develop new skills."

The funding for Glastonbury and Bridgwater is part of a wider government initiative.

A total of 26 towns across England will share more than £610 million of government funding, branded as the 'Town Deals'.

It is an agreement between the government, the Lead Council and the Town Deal Board.

