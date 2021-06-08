New image released of missing 13-year-old boy from Taunton

A new image has been released of missing 13-year-old Coden.

Avon and Somerset Police have issued an appeal to find Coden, as they continue to search for the teenager.

He went missing from his home in Taunton, Somerset on Thursday 27 May.

He was wearing grey jogging bottoms and a black coat at the time.

Avon and Somerset Police believe he may have travelled from Taunton to Bridgwater to stay with friends. Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

Coden is white, slim build, 5ft 6in tall with blond hair. He is vulnerable due to his age.

Police believe he may have travelled from Taunton to Bridgwater and could be staying with friends.

Anyone who knows where Coden is should call 999 and quote reference 5221117320.

