A council gardener refused to disturb a sun lover catching rays in a park - mowing around him rather than asking him to move.

The gardener was busy cutting the grass on his ride-on mower in Alexandra Park, Clevedon near Bristol on Friday 4 June.

But rather than ask the man to move, he simply manoeuvred his mower around him.

When the gardener finished and the man eventually got up and left, he left behind an oval shaped patch of uncut grass.

These pictures were taken by Clevedon Pier and Heritage Trust chairman Phil Curme, who was bemused by the scenario.

The patch of grass remains uncut. Credit: BPM Media

Mr Curme said: “I saw the man lying in the sun and then noticed the man cutting the grass and wondered what was going to happen.

“It was a case of who is going to blink first?

“He carried on and just kept going round and round the sunbather and he didn’t move.

“There was no dialogue between the two and at no point did the gardener ask him to move.

“Even as he was getting closer and closer to the man, he just sat up, looked around and lay back down again.

“When I checked later the sunbather had gone and there is an oval patch of grass where he was laying which still hasn’t been mowed.”