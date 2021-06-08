A large plank of wood was thrown at a car while the driver had their two-year-old child were inside.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the incident, which happened on the corner of Ilminster Road and Newquay Road in Knowle at around 8pm on Wednesday 26 May.

The victim was in their car waiting in traffic behind a bus, when a group of men approached the vehicle and threw the plank of wood at the windscreen, causing damage.

The group consisted of around seven men aged in their late teens or early twenties.

Avon and Somerset Police is asking anyone who saw this incident, or has information which would assist the investigation, to call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5221116168.

Read more: