Pet owners are being warned to be vigilant after scammers posted as RSPCA officers in Gloucestershire before asking for money.

One woman from Stroud posted information online about her missing dog and she later received a call from someone claiming to be from the RSPCA.

She was told her dog needed treatment after being involved in a collision and she had to make a payment. But the person on the phone was nothing to do with the RSPCA - and was trying to scam her out of cash.

The woman contacted the police on Monday 7 June after realising she was being scammed.

She did not transfer any money but she recognised they took advantage of the fact she had shared information about her missing dog online.

Gloucestershire Police are now asking members of the public to be vigilant as they too can be victims of the scams.

The force said: "Residents are asked to be vigilant to scam calls and remember that organisations such as the RSPCA will not ask for payment over the phone.

"Anyone else who believes that they have also been targeted by this scam is asked to please contact police online using the following form and quoting incident 602 of 7 June.

"Alternatively you can call 101 and quote the same incident number."

Read more: