Residents and visitors at a popular holiday resort in Cornwall have expressed their “disgust” at an increasing animosity towards holidaymakers and visitors after an “unpleasant” message was etched on an entrance to a coastal path.

“Tourists to go home” was inscribed into the gateway inside a circular walk near Looe, with another message saying “2nd home owners also”.

The message was shared in a photo on social media by Lee Kershaw who was visiting the area. It has sparked outrage with hundreds of divided comments.

Lee said: "During my travels I came across this unpleasant piece of vandalism on one of the coastal path gates."

Possibly not the best way to convey one's opinion, by defacing local property. Lee Kershaw

"I will add that I was made to feel welcome by all the locals (and other tourists) I met during my week in and about Looe. I had a few good chats during my travels and met some really great people.

"This is just the action of a small-minded individual who was prepared to destroy part of their home to voice an opinion that nobody really cares about."

