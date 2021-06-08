President Joe Biden's helicopters and aircrafts have been spotted flying over Cornwall ahead of the G7 Summit later this week.

Two helicopters – one of which is called Marine One when the President of the United States is aboard – were flanked by three V-22 Ospreys as they flew in and out of Tregenna Castle Resort in St Ives.

The castle is where President Biden and other world leaders will be staying later this week.

The G7 Summit is taking place in Carbis Bay and St Ives from June 11 to June 13.

President Joe Biden is expected to be at the G7 meeting this week. Credit: AP.

The President is also expected to meet the Queen at Windsor Castle on Sunday 13 June.

Multiple residents within the Carbis Bay and St Ives area spotted the aircraft landing at Tregenna Castle Resort at around 8.40pm on Monday 7 June.

Others also saw them land on St Michael’s Mount off the Cornwall coast. The helicopters were then seen landing in St Austell before returning to Tregenna Castle at around 10pm.

Mark Cockerton spotted the helicopters landing on the course at the Carlyon Bay Golf Club on the south coast of Cornwall.

He said there were five aircraft which landed at the club.

A US Air Force Boeing plane was also seen landing at Culdrose near Helston on Monday 7 June.

The Osprey helicopters have been spotted around the region over the past few days with Chris Chambers, a helicopter pilot capturing a video of them arriving in Exeter over the weekend.

