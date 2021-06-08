Police are appealing for witnesses after a suspected arson attack at Swindon and Cricklade Railway.

Fire crews were called to the site in Tadpole Lane, Blunsdon, at around 5.50am on Monday 7 June due to a railway carriage being alight.

The fire was quickly brought under control, but the recently-restored carriage had been completely destroyed.

Police say they believe the fire was started deliberately.

Damage caused by suspected arson attack Credit: Wiltshire Police

A second carriage was also broken into and damage caused to the windows and internal doors.

PC Ashlee Scown, from the local Community Policing Team, said: “When the flames were spotted at around 5.50am, the fire had already been burning for some time so we believe it broke out some time overnight.

"We know that this incident will cause some upset and frustration amongst the local community, and we would urge anyone with information to come forward. "

Carriage is destroyed after suspected arson attack. Credit: Wiltshire police

“If you saw anything suspicious between 6pm on Sunday evening - 6th June and 5.50am on Monday morning - 7th June then please let us know.”Anyone with information should call PC Scown on 101, quoting crime reference 54210054264. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.